Young Woman’s Teenage Brother Keeps Forgetting His Keys, So She Decides To Teach Him A Lesson And Lets Him Sit Outside For Hours Every Time

Older siblings are underappreciated for trying to be good examples when they’re often so young themselves.

In today’s story, an 18-year-old shares that her brother (who’s “almost 16”) keeps forgetting his keys, so she decided to teach him a lesson and not let him in.

Her parents keep getting him off the hook, though.

Should she stop trying to teach him a lesson?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my brother in the house when he forgets his keys My brother is 15, almost 16 and I (18F) live with him and my parents. I’ve got quite a random work routine so some days I’ll be home when my brother gets home from school, and other days I won’t. On the days that I am at home, my brother gets home around 3, my mum around 4 and my dad at 5. My parents are always drilling responsibility into him, yet he never listens.

Unfortunately, she had to take matters into her own hands.

He never tidies up after himself, leaves every light on in the house, doesn’t lock the door when he leaves and also forgets his keys. When I am at home, he forgets his keys most days, which, if it was a normal person, I’d be fine to go open the door to him. But because it happens at least twice every week for around two years, I am sick and tired of it and I’ve started to not let him in. This means he usually has to wait outside until 4 when my mum gets home to let him in.

But he’s fighting back.

I get that it’s mean to do this to him, but it happens so so often along with all the other things he doesn’t bother to do that it all builds up and makes me angry. Especially since my mum always tends to let him off the hook for it and tidies up after him without a word. Recently though, if he knows I’ll be home to let him in, he’ll purposefully forget his keys, or just lie that he doesn’t have them so he can ring the doorbell loads and bang on the door to **** me off.

She has real concerns.

It stresses me out, mostly because this year I’ll be going to uni and so I won’t be there to pick up after him. Anyways, like I said my mum always lets him off, and tends to put the blame onto me, but my dad is a lot firmer but never actually follows through on any of his punishments. Like taking away his playstation or grounding him. I don’t know if I should be nicer to him or not.

This is harming their relationship.

He’s been calling me names and telling me to shut up whenever I ask anything of him, even just simple things, not telling him off or anything. It really really makes me upset because he’s been doing it for a while and when I do tell my parents that him calling me names like that upsets me, they don’t do much and he carries on. The way he treats me makes me a lot less tolerant of small things like that which is stupid and immature, I know, but the way he acts towards me makes me feel horrible about myself. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Level 2!

Another person suggests she leave.

Exactly.

He needs to learn it at some point.

Another reader sounds baffled.

More food for thought.

She needs to leave for uni ASAP.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.