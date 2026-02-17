February 17, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie.’- A Puppy Training To Be A Service Dog Just Couldn’t Handle His New Job At An Airport

by Matthew Gilligan

Maybe not all dogs are mean to be service animals…

And by the looks of this viral TikTok video, this pooch might not make the cut!

A woman named Lille showed viewers the service dog in training she saw at an airport…and things weren’t going as planned.

The video showed a puppy wearing a vest that reads “Service Dog In Training.”

And this pooch definitely still has some work to do, because its handler dragged the pup across the floor.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Emphasis on “In training.”

The caption reads, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”

Check out the video.

you’re doing amazing sweetie 🥹🐾 #puppyservicedog

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

It looks like this pooch still has some training to do!

