March 17, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Dad Kept An Eye On His New Kittens

by Matthew Gilligan

cat with his kittens

TikTok/@bengal.babies

Having kids changes everything…

And that goes for animals and their babies, as well!

A viral TikTok video showed a cat father reacting to his new litter of kittens.

cat looking at kittens

TikTok/@bengal.babies

The video shows the cat hovering over her kittens.

And it’s clear that he was keeping an eye on them!

kittens in a bed

TikTok/@bengal.babies

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: It’s your first time being a dad.”

cat looking at kittens

TikTok/@bengal.babies

Take a look at the video.

@bengal.babies

#bengalcat #catdad #cattok

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

And here’s a video of the whole, happy family!

@bengal.babies

He’s still processing 😭 #catdad #catdaddy #bengal

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.08.39 PM A Cat Dad Kept An Eye On His New Kittens

Another individual made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.09.01 PM A Cat Dad Kept An Eye On His New Kittens

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 3.09.22 PM A Cat Dad Kept An Eye On His New Kittens

That is one proud papa!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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