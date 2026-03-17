A Cat Dad Kept An Eye On His New Kittens

Having kids changes everything…

And that goes for animals and their babies, as well!

A viral TikTok video showed a cat father reacting to his new litter of kittens.

The video shows the cat hovering over her kittens.

And it’s clear that he was keeping an eye on them!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: It’s your first time being a dad.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s a video of the whole, happy family!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual made a funny comment.

And this individual spoke up.

That is one proud papa!

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