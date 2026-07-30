Long Hours Pushed Him To Look For A Remote Job—Then The Rejections Started Piling Up

Job satisfaction can quickly fade without fair treatment and opportunities.

The following story is about a man who works in a company that failed to give him enough breaks.

He started feeling burnt out and frustrated, and decided to look for a new job.

But despite sending out thousands of applications, he kept getting rejected.

Yikes! This doesn’t sound really promising. Let’s take a closer look!

I’m taking the day off. It is my second day in a row. I do not care. They want a doctor’s note. “It would be in your best interest to get a doctor’s note after 2 days.” Yeah, and it would be in your best interest to give me a lunch break if I am working 8.5 hours. I watch everyone else take one. I either get one an hour before my shift ends. Or they completely friggin’ forget about me.

This man planned to make a fake doctor’s note instead.

Screw them. They can have a fake doctor’s note. If they fire me for it, screw it. I hate this place anyway. It is not what I want to do. I have been trying to find remote, clerical, or office work for 8 months now. Why the hell is it so hard?

He felt stuck on his current job.

I am sick of these warehouses, janitorial crap, and supermarkets getting back to me within hours. I feel like I am going to be stuck here forever and I will be working this type of crap and never go anywhere. I have tweaked résumés, tailored them, even used ChatGPT to help write cover letters. I have gotten a whopping 2 interviews since last June, not including the 2-minute phone screens people think are enough to vet someone.

He sent out a lot of applications, but he just kept getting rejected.

That is so ridiculous. Hundreds of rejection letters, thousands of applications. 5 years of customer service. 2 to 3 years of remote experience. All these transferable skills to just get screwed. I hate it here.

Aww… Poor, OP! I can feel his frustration and burnout.

Working long hours without proper breaks while getting constant rejections can wear anyone down.

It’s understandable why frustration builds when effort doesn’t seem to lead anywhere.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person shares a fun fact.

Here’s some useful advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, short and sweet.

Work shouldn’t come at the cost of your health.

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