He Tried Every Job Imaginable and Hated Them All—Now He’s Considering Leaving Civilization Behind

Finding the right job can feel overwhelming and frustrating.

In this story, a man tried different kinds of jobs and realized he disliked nearly every one of them.

From healthcare to design to military service and content creation, nothing seemed to satisfy him long-term.

Now struggling in his current role, he is considering quitting again despite the risk of becoming homeless.

Yikes! What a tough situation to be in. Read the full story below to find out more.

I’ve had almost every job in the world and I hate everything Not to be dramatic, but I would literally rather be homeless again. I would find a way to live in the forest. I have done it before, but I hated that, too. I would rather do that than work a job I dislike. I have quit so many jobs.

This man had tried many jobs in the past.

When I say I have tried everything, I mean it. I have truly tried everything. Fast food, healthcare, senior care, dental assistant,hospital assistant, CNA, and vet tech. Military Marine Corps personnel for 1.5 years. Graphic designer, interior designer, and architecture. Beauty for hair and makeup, fashion design, and YouTuber. Gaming on Twitch, TikToker, and probably so much more. I cannot even think of everything right now.

He was so picky that he didn’t last long at any of them.

My point is, I am so unbelievably picky. I do not know what to do with myself. I realize I am stupid and privileged to even have a choice. But to be honest, I do not have a choice. I have been homeless before because of my pickiness. I honestly had more fun being free of any job. I was just scavenging. But after a while, I like the comfort of a warm home and having a bed and food. So I tried to be good at something. I really did try. But I just truly hate everything.

He would be homeless again if he couldn’t find the right job.

I do not know why or what is wrong with me. Hate on me if you want. I just feel like a mistake. If I cannot keep up my current job right now, I will quit. I am making this post because I am breaking. I will become homeless again if I cannot pay rent. Maybe I have come to the conclusion that I either hate everything or I have not found the right job. Or maybe I just hate working.

Wow, even I would feel frustrated if I had tried everything and still didn’t find the “right job” for me.

I think it doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong, but it does show how hard it can be to find the right fit.

It might be less about hating everything and more about not finding the right environment yet.

Good luck, OP. I hope you find your passion soon enough. Let’s read the responses below.

This person makes a valid point.

This one can relate.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

This user agrees with OP, too.

Short and straightforward.

Sometimes, the hardest job is figuring out which job you can actually stand.

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