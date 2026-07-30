July 30, 2026 at 3:23 am

She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

by Heide Lazaro

Man casually sitting on a couch inside the apartment

Pexels/Reddit

Sharing an apartment can get complicated when a visitor suddenly becomes a permanent guest.

In this story, a woman moved in with a roommate whose boyfriend started staying over constantly.

At first it seemed temporary, but she noticed that he was always there… even when her roommate wasn’t home.

On top of that, he never cleaned up, leaving her stuck dealing with the mess.

Eww. That’s gross, right? Read the full story below to find out more.

My roommate’s boyfriend technician lives with us

Basically, I’m just venting. I moved to a new city. I had to get a roommate.

After looking on Facebook and other places for weeks, I found this girl.

She was looking for a roommate to renew her lease. We agreed to re-sign together.

This woman thought her roommate’s boyfriend only visited once in a while.

Fast forward to moving-in day, her boyfriend was there.

She introduced him and told me there is no problem if you bring your significant other or any guests.

I assumed he was just visiting her. I thought it was temporary.

Anyway, it has been two months. He is in the apartment all the time and sleeping with her.

I really do not care about that.

She started having issues with him not cleaning up.

My issues are different. He never cleans after himself, especially the restroom.

I am always cleaning the goddamned restroom. He is there when she is not.

At the beginning, I thought he would just be there to watch the World Cup games.

But no.

She was doing her laundry when she noticed her roommate left her keys.

Yesterday was my day off. After running some errands all morning, I arrived home.

I started doing my laundry. I was listening to music and I saw some keys on the table.

I sent my roommate a text, “Hey, you forgot your keys.”

She responded, “I did. I might knock on the door later.”

She was shocked to see her roommate’s boyfriend in the house again.

So I went about my day. Then, her boyfriend came out of her room.

I know I have to have a conversation with her.

I am not looking forward to her becoming hostile.

I am also worried about having to look for another place. 😮‍💨😩

Yeah, that situation crossed into unofficial third roommate territory real fast.

If he’s there that often, there should be some agreement about cleaning and boundaries… and perhaps, rent?

Having that conversation might feel awkward, but it’s definitely overdue. Don’t you think so, too?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.23.18 AM She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommates Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.23.33 AM She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommates Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

Here’s another idea…

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.23.57 AM She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommates Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This person has a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.26.04 AM She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommates Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

Welcome to house sharing, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 07 29 at 11.27.39 AM She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommates Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

If he lives there rent-free, he should at least clean up after himself.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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