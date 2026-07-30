She Started Over In A New City—Then Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Became A Constant Problem

Sharing an apartment can get complicated when a visitor suddenly becomes a permanent guest.

In this story, a woman moved in with a roommate whose boyfriend started staying over constantly.

At first it seemed temporary, but she noticed that he was always there… even when her roommate wasn’t home.

On top of that, he never cleaned up, leaving her stuck dealing with the mess.

Eww. That’s gross, right? Read the full story below to find out more.

My roommate’s boyfriend technician lives with us Basically, I’m just venting. I moved to a new city. I had to get a roommate. After looking on Facebook and other places for weeks, I found this girl. She was looking for a roommate to renew her lease. We agreed to re-sign together.

This woman thought her roommate’s boyfriend only visited once in a while.

Fast forward to moving-in day, her boyfriend was there. She introduced him and told me there is no problem if you bring your significant other or any guests. I assumed he was just visiting her. I thought it was temporary. Anyway, it has been two months. He is in the apartment all the time and sleeping with her. I really do not care about that.

She started having issues with him not cleaning up.

My issues are different. He never cleans after himself, especially the restroom. I am always cleaning the goddamned restroom. He is there when she is not. At the beginning, I thought he would just be there to watch the World Cup games. But no.

She was doing her laundry when she noticed her roommate left her keys.

Yesterday was my day off. After running some errands all morning, I arrived home. I started doing my laundry. I was listening to music and I saw some keys on the table. I sent my roommate a text, “Hey, you forgot your keys.” She responded, “I did. I might knock on the door later.”

She was shocked to see her roommate’s boyfriend in the house again.

So I went about my day. Then, her boyfriend came out of her room. I know I have to have a conversation with her. I am not looking forward to her becoming hostile. I am also worried about having to look for another place. 😮‍💨😩

Yeah, that situation crossed into unofficial third roommate territory real fast.

If he’s there that often, there should be some agreement about cleaning and boundaries… and perhaps, rent?

Having that conversation might feel awkward, but it’s definitely overdue. Don’t you think so, too?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This person has a similar experience.

Welcome to house sharing, says this one.

If he lives there rent-free, he should at least clean up after himself.

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