A Cat Was Worried About Her Sick Owner And She Brought Her Some Of Her Food To Her Bed

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, this TikTok video might bring a tear to your eyes….

A cat owner showed people what their furry friend did when they were under the weather.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I’ve been sick in bed for three days with no appetite, woke up from a nap and found some kibble on my bed.”

The text continued, “Turns out my cat was worried I might be hungry. She’s the sweetest in the world.”

The video showed the cat looking at her owner…

And she’d placed pieces of food on the bed because she was concerned!

That’s amazing!

Check out the video.

@gretta_zou

#cats #catlover #cutecat #catsoftiktok ’ve been sick in bed for three days with no appetite. Woke up from a nap and found some kibble on my bed-turns out my cat was worried I might be hungry. She’s the sweetest in the world

♬ son original – Cat’slife – chubby_s_life

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this individual spoke up.

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

