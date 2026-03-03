A Cat Was Worried About Her Sick Owner And She Brought Her Some Of Her Food To Her Bed

Folks, this TikTok video might bring a tear to your eyes….

A cat owner showed people what their furry friend did when they were under the weather.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I’ve been sick in bed for three days with no appetite, woke up from a nap and found some kibble on my bed.”

The text continued, “Turns out my cat was worried I might be hungry. She’s the sweetest in the world.”

The video showed the cat looking at her owner…

And she’d placed pieces of food on the bed because she was concerned!

That’s amazing!

Check out the video.

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

