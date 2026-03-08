A Couple Was Stealing Grocery Carts From A Parking Lot, So Someone Tipped Off The Cops And They Got Arrested

It’s true…some people will steal anything that isn’t tied down!

That’s not a good reflection on the state of humanity, but it’s the way of the world these days.

In today’s story, a worker got some unexpected news from a customer and the police had to get invovled.

Read on and get all the details below.

“Is it normal for a U-Haul to be picking up your carriages in the parking lot?” “I started working at a large US clothing/department store that sits in a plaza with a bunch of other big retail locations about a month ago and tonight I was doing a closing shift until 11. We have two sets of registers, one on either side of the store. The last customer to come through my line came through around 10:20.

It was a married couple and as they’re putting their things on the counter, the husband asks me if it’s normal for a U-Haul to be driving around the parking lot and picking up our carriages. It seemed weird at first but then the husband mentioned that it was a guy driving the van and a girl with no shoes was getting out and picking up the carts. They finished checking out and left. I turn to the first associate I see and tell her, she laughs a little at the circumstances and we immediately call our shift supervisor, who then calls over one of the managers. I reiterate the story and they step outside to see the U-Haul across the plaza at another store. Shift supervisor calls that store to tell them to keep an eye out and the manager gets ahold of the license plate number and calls the cops. There’s a lot of back and forth going on over the associate walkie talkies.

By 10:55, the cops have ahold of the people taking our carriages, we get our carts back and they’re still talking with the manager, meanwhile there’s still a bunch of us cleaning. By 11:10, I’m clocked out and walking out with some of my coworkers as the cops were patting them down and placing them under arrest. I suppose the stories can only get better from here.”

Crime doesn’t pay…

And stealing grocery carts is definitely a really bad idea!

