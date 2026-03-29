A Customer Sounded Off About A Sketchy Thing That Happens With Electronic Card Readers In Restaurants In Las Vegas

Are you the kind of person who studies the bill before you pay at a restaurant or do you have enough trust in your servers that you hand them your credit card and let them go to town?

Well, after watching this viral video, you might have a change of behavior.

A man named Jacob talked to TikTok viewers about something he thinks all diners should look out for when they go out to eat.

Jacob sat at a table in a restaurant in Las Vegas and told viewers via narration, “The really sneaky thing some restaurants are doing now is bringing a mobile electronic card reader instead of a printed receipt.”

He continued, “Restaurants like them because they’re convenient and contactless. But another big restaurants love them is because customers can’t see the itemized breakdown.”

Jacob added, “All you see is a total. You tap your card and you walk away without ever knowing you got hit with an extra fee.”

The TikTokker then asked the waitress about a fee on his bill.

Jacob told viewers, “That fee adds zero value to your meal. It’s not a service charge that goes to the server. It goes into the restaurant’s pockets and they count on tourists not noticing or not caring enough to ask about it.”

He continued, “The CNF fee may not seem like a lot, but it you end up eating at several [Las Vegas] Strip restaurants that charge the fee, the money definitely adds up over time, and it’s money you could have used to have fun.”

Jacob then said, “So here’s what you do. Before paying, ask to see an itemized, printed receipt. If you see a CNF fee, politely ask the server or manager if they can remove it. There’s a good chance they’ll waive it immediately because they know it’s a rip-off.”

Here’s the video.

@jacobslifeinvegas 7 Things I Would NEVER Do in Las Vegas (After 12 Years) Pt. 7 ♬ original sound – Jacob Orth

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Be on the lookout for this when you go out to dinner!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!