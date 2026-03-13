March 13, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dachshund Broke Her Leg And Got A Tiny Cast

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a cast

TikTok/@jiiiimenam

We’re pretty sure that this viral TikTok video will make you laugh and cry at the same time.

A woman named Mena posted it and gave viewers a glimpse into what happened to her adorable Dachshund who had a mishap.

dog with a cast

TikTok/@jiiiimenam

Mena wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: Your ween breaks her leg, which is the saddest but cutest thing ever.”

And this little Dachshund had a tiny cast.

dog with a cast

TikTok/@jiiiimenam

The pooch’s friends had even signed the cast for her!

The caption reads, “Praying for her speedy recovery.”

dog with a cast

TikTok/@jiiiimenam

Check out the video.

@jiiiimenam

praying for her speedy recovery #dachshund #dogs #pets #dogsoftiktok #fyp

♬ Second Chances – Gregory Alan Isakov

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.14.03 AM A Dachshund Broke Her Leg And Got A Tiny Cast

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.14.12 AM A Dachshund Broke Her Leg And Got A Tiny Cast

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.14.22 AM A Dachshund Broke Her Leg And Got A Tiny Cast

Awwwww, this poor little girl!

