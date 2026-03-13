A Dachshund Broke Her Leg And Got A Tiny Cast
by Matthew Gilligan
We’re pretty sure that this viral TikTok video will make you laugh and cry at the same time.
A woman named Mena posted it and gave viewers a glimpse into what happened to her adorable Dachshund who had a mishap.
Mena wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: Your ween breaks her leg, which is the saddest but cutest thing ever.”
And this little Dachshund had a tiny cast.
The pooch’s friends had even signed the cast for her!
The caption reads, “Praying for her speedy recovery.”
Check out the video.
@jiiiimenam
praying for her speedy recovery #dachshund #dogs #pets #dogsoftiktok #fyp
And this is how viewers reacted.
This person shared a photo.
Another individual spoke up.
And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.
Awwwww, this poor little girl!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.