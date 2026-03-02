A Daughter Was Left An Inheritance By Her Late Father, But She Feels Guilty About Taking The Money

It’s interesting how different people react to receiving inheritance money.

Some people, as the saying goes, take the money and run, others continue living the same life they always have, and some folks feel extreme guilt for various reasons.

In today’s story, a woman is struggling with what to do with the inheritance she’s supposed to receive.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA if I accept my inheritance? “I’m a 51/F, with a life long career and no savings to show for it. Mostly because I was a young single mom, like my own mother was. I connected with my dad when I was 30, and started to get to know him. We were so alike it was amazing. (My parents had split when I was 2. Mom told me lots of horrible stories, and how he never wanted me while I was growing up.) He had been in a LTR with a woman who I got on with well. My parents had never legally divorced, and neither had his girlfriend. In time, her husband passed away, and by chance we were all in Nevada at once, and I took my parents to get divorced and give the girlfriend the opportunity to collect his SS when the day came. (His poor health was no secret). He lived another 10 years, and they never married. Her and I spent some time together when my dad passed away. I helped her clear out the house, and we were there for each other. I made a lot of discoveries amongst his belongings.

She made a big discovery.

Most importantly, my mom had lied. He was torn up over losing his baby girl, and begged for contact with me. My mom kept me from him. So, I had that to deal with as I cared for my mom through her own passing. Meanwhile, my dad’s ‘wife’ hasn’t stayed in close contact at all. We talk like every 2 or 3 months. Now, another 10 years later, she cannot work anymore, and so cannot afford to keep the house herself. The down-payment was made with her ex’s money when he passed away, but her and my dad made payments, and still owed some, meaning it was not paid off. She decided to sell the house and use the money for something smaller, more affordable. She contacted me to say she has been working with a lawyer for weeks, trying to figure a way around it, but, it seems that since the house was in both names and they never married, I am the beneficiary of half of the sale.

She’s not sure what to do next.

My initial reaction was that that is her money, and of course I’d give it to her. My family thinks that’s ridiculous, and that I should be angry that she tried to cut me out before talking to me. Of course the money is tempting, but keeping it feels like the worst thing I’ve ever done to someone. AITA if I keep my inheritance?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

She’s having some serious inner-conflict about this…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.