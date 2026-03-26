March 26, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Didn’t Come Back Inside His House Because He Thought The Sliding Glass Door Was Closed

by Matthew Gilligan

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@lizthewiz227

Some dogs are just total goofballs.

FULL STOP.

A TikTokker named Liz showed folks the funny encounter she had with her pooch in the middle of the night, and it left a lot of people chuckling.

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@lizthewiz227

The video’s text overlay reads, “Mind you, it’s 4:30 in the morning.”

Liz also wrote, “He fully thinks the slider is closed and is patiently waiting (he also saw me walk inside).”

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@lizthewiz227

Liz talked to her dog and told him to come inside.

The dog eventually jumped up to put his paws on the glass door and fell inside the house, which made Liz laugh.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Typical Goldendoodle activity.”

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@lizthewiz227

Take a look at the video.

@lizthewiz227

typical goldendoodle activity #goldendoodle #fyp

♬ original sound – liz 💌

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.04.57 AM A Dog Didnt Come Back Inside His House Because He Thought The Sliding Glass Door Was Closed

Another individual was amused.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.05.06 AM A Dog Didnt Come Back Inside His House Because He Thought The Sliding Glass Door Was Closed

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.05.19 AM A Dog Didnt Come Back Inside His House Because He Thought The Sliding Glass Door Was Closed

Well, no one ever said that dogs were the smartest animals on the planet…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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