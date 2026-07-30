“That’s Literally Trout”: Server Flabbergasted as Diners Insist Their Fish Is Salmon Just to Get a Discount

Ordering something at a restaurant doesn’t always mean you know what it should look like.

One server learned that after a couple became convinced there was something wrong with both of their meals.

For starters, the man insisted his trout was actually salmon because the inside looked pink.

But then, the woman complained that her chicken breast was much smaller than she expected.

Perhaps the weirdest part was that neither one wanted anything different, but they still made their disappointment everyone else’s problem.

Read on to see how it all played out.

This is salmon..I ordered trout I had a man and woman tonight who insisted the grilled trout was salmon because it was pink inside. And when I say “insisted,” I mean they would not hear anything different. I offered to get the man something else. He said no, he’d eat the vegetables. Then the woman launched into a tirade about the size of her chicken breast, which was “the smallest breast she’d ever seen.”

It didn’t seem like she could do anything to make them happy.

And then she asked, “Did we serve her half a breast?” She didn’t want anything else either. I’m telling you, I was at a loss. I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone. Their adult daughter was embarrassed. I gave them each a discount since they weren’t happy. Another poor server who missed the show made the mistake of checking on them and got an earful. We were all happy when they left.

Yikes! Maybe they were both just having bad days.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about their behavior.

Wow! That is quite ironic.

Their employees must love them.

Here’s a reader who’s dealt with this very situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

That’s probably true for most of them.

It really sounds like they were looking for a discount.

After all, neither one wanted a replacement, even though the server offered to fix the problem.

If the food was really that bad, they probably would’ve taken her up on it.

Since they didn’t, it’s hard not to wonder if cheaper meals were the goal all along.

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