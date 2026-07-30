“We Thought Country Living Would Be Peaceful”: Family Terrified by Behavior of Home’s Previous Owner

Imagine buying a house in the country and moving in only to find out that the former owner is hanging out across the street almost every night because he still owns land across the street. If you heard rumors that the man was mentally unstable, would you feel anxious at his presence, or would you mind your own business as long as he leaves you alone?

In this story, one woman expresses her concern about the former owner of her house. She’s especially nervous because she has a toddler, and she’s not sure if the man can be trusted.

So far he hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s still pretty stressed out. Is she overreacting, or should she take precautions?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Former Home Owner Hanging Around The former owner of our home has been hanging out next to our house for months now off and on. He still owns a few acres across the street from us. We had heard that he sold the house out of the blue and said he wanted to get away from here, but changed his mind a little too late and told neighbors he wanted his house back after we had already moved in.

He’s there almost every night.

A few months ago (as the weather broke) he started bringing his trailer around and parking in a small cleared area of the woods across the street from our house (a stone throw away from our door) overnight. After a while, the trailer was gone but his truck would remain. (We’re told he sold the trailer). He would pull in later in the day and stay overnight typically leaving before any of us were awake in the morning. He posted a “for sale” sign on the lot and then was gone for probably a month, but now is back, spending longer periods of time on the property. It has been in 90s and he just sits in his car.

The guy might have mental health issues.

Neighbors have told us that he is mentally unstable from military ptsd. He has spent lots of time in and out of psych wards (allegedly). He has spoken to us a few times letting us know he isn’t “a prowler” and still owns the land across the street (which is true). He’s never been aggressive towards us and we’ve never caught him on our property.

She feels pretty anxious.

I just feel so uneasy having him right there almost every day when I come home from work. We have a toddler and the closest neighbor is nearly a mile up the road. He looks completely different from the last time he was staying on the land and I’ve heard him cursing out loud and arguing with himself. I don’t know what I can do because the land is his, but I am anxious all the time about just being at my own home. What should I do?

Cameras. A home security system. A fence. All of these things would add a level of protection to give her peace of mind.

Let’s see what Reddit suggets.

Here’s some advice.

A veteran weighs in.

This person would reach out to the VA.

Here’s an interesting idea!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

If they can afford to, I like the idea of buying the land across the street. Then, there would be no reason for the man to be there. Otherwise, I personally would probably put up a fence and add security cameras to deter him or anyone else from entering my property.

I grew up in the country, and more space doesn’t necessarily make you feel safer. In fact, it can be exactly the opposite. A home security system might give her peace of mind.

But hopefully the rumors about the guy aren’t true. They might not actually be in any danger at all.

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