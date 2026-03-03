March 3, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Had An Unexpected Reaction After His Owner Showed Him His New Bed

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a room

TikTok/@thefrostybandit

Well, this pooch certainly lives up to his name…

They call him Bandit and his owner showed TikTokkers what happened when they put together a new bed for the pooch.

dog in a room

TikTok/@thefrostybandit

The TikTokker showed Bandit his dog bed…

Bandit walked up a ramp and onto the bed…

dog on a chair

TikTok/@thefrostybandit

And then the pooch pulled a side cushion off of the bed and ran away with it like a toy!

The video’s caption reads, “Bandit is certainly a handful.”

You can say that again!

dog on a chair

TikTok/@thefrostybandit

Here’s the video.

@thefrostybandit

Bandit is certainly a handful #shibainu #shiba #puppy #cute #funny

♬ original sound – TheFrostyBandit

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.49.14 AM A Dog Had An Unexpected Reaction After His Owner Showed Him His New Bed

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.49.40 AM A Dog Had An Unexpected Reaction After His Owner Showed Him His New Bed

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.50.07 AM A Dog Had An Unexpected Reaction After His Owner Showed Him His New Bed

When a dog’s name is Bandit, what do you expect?

