A Dog Had An Unexpected Reaction After His Owner Showed Him His New Bed
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this pooch certainly lives up to his name…
They call him Bandit and his owner showed TikTokkers what happened when they put together a new bed for the pooch.
The TikTokker showed Bandit his dog bed…
Bandit walked up a ramp and onto the bed…
And then the pooch pulled a side cushion off of the bed and ran away with it like a toy!
The video’s caption reads, “Bandit is certainly a handful.”
You can say that again!
Here’s the video.
@thefrostybandit
Bandit is certainly a handful #shibainu #shiba #puppy #cute #funny
And here’s what viewers had to say about this.
When a dog’s name is Bandit, what do you expect?
