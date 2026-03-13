March 13, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Loves His Owner’s Boyfriend More Than Her

by Matthew Gilligan

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@amariah.nishay

The truth can really hurt sometimes…

And when you find out that your dog loves someone else more than you, it can be a major blow to your ego!

A woman named Amariah showed folks how her dog Gallagher really feels about her in a viral TikTok video.

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@amariah.nishay

In the video, the dog walked up to Amariah while she did some work and stared at her.

Amariah told the pooch, “Go be with your dad.”

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@amariah.nishay

The dog walked toward the stairs and turned around to look at Amariah.

She told him, “Go Gallagher.”

The text overlay reads, “Whenever my boyfriend goes to bed early and my dog tries to not hurt my feelings.”

Amariah added, “He loves him more.”

The video’s caption reads, “2nd tier dog mom…But I’m also behind on grading…”

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@amariah.nishay

Take a look at the video.

@amariah.nishay

2nd tier dog mom…. But I’m also behind on grading…. #teachersoftiktok#dogmom#dinkwads#teacher

♬ 剧情诙谐幽默偷摸 Pondering – Lynne Publishing

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.40.23 AM A Dog Loves His Owners Boyfriend More Than Her

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.40.32 AM A Dog Loves His Owners Boyfriend More Than Her

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.40.41 AM A Dog Loves His Owners Boyfriend More Than Her

This pooch has made his choice about his favorite human!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter