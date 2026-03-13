A Dog Loves His Owner’s Boyfriend More Than Her

The truth can really hurt sometimes…

And when you find out that your dog loves someone else more than you, it can be a major blow to your ego!

A woman named Amariah showed folks how her dog Gallagher really feels about her in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, the dog walked up to Amariah while she did some work and stared at her.

Amariah told the pooch, “Go be with your dad.”

The dog walked toward the stairs and turned around to look at Amariah.

She told him, “Go Gallagher.”

The text overlay reads, “Whenever my boyfriend goes to bed early and my dog tries to not hurt my feelings.”

Amariah added, “He loves him more.”

The video’s caption reads, “2nd tier dog mom…But I’m also behind on grading…”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pooch has made his choice about his favorite human!

