A Dog Owner Was Surprised When She Got Her Pooch’s DNA Results Back

Those dog breeds sure can be tricky…

You’d swear that you know exactly what kind of dog you have and then, BOOM, you get hit in the face with DNA results and they’re nothing like you expected.

That happened recently to a dog owner and she took to TikTok to talk about what she found out when she did a DNA test for her dog, Chief.

The TikTokker showed various clips of Chief in her video and she told viewers that people had different opinions on what kind of dog he is.

She said she was “shook” after she got the results back from the DNA test she did for Chief through Embark.

The results…

Chief is 100% pit bull!

The woman said she was skeptical about the results and asked, “Where’s his long hair coming from?”

She emailed Embark and the company ran the results again…

And Chief is indeed 100% pit bull.

The TikTokker found out that Chief has a recessive trait that causes him to have long hair.

Good boy, Chief!

Here’s the video.

She didn’t see that coming!

