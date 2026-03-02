A Dog’s Snow Boot Came Off And Refused To Take Another Step

Jeez, talk about a diva!

A woman named Jameela posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a glimpse into the pampered life of her pooch.

Jameela’s dog wore a jacket and one of her boots came off in the cold weather…

And then the pooch wouldn’t move a muscle and she held her paw up in the air.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Her shoe came off and she refused to walk.”

Jameela wrote in the caption, “Cute Puppy Moments: This toy poodle doesn’t like the cold snow, just like her mama. Don’t worry, I carried her the rest of the way.”

Here’s the video.

Well, she’s particular about her footwear, that’s for sure…

