A Dog’s Snow Boot Came Off And Refused To Take Another Step

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@urbanmomlyfe

Jeez, talk about a diva!

A woman named Jameela posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a glimpse into the pampered life of her pooch.

TikTok/@urbanmomlyfe

Jameela’s dog wore a jacket and one of her boots came off in the cold weather…

And then the pooch wouldn’t move a muscle and she held her paw up in the air.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Her shoe came off and she refused to walk.”

TikTok/@urbanmomlyfe

Jameela wrote in the caption, “Cute Puppy Moments: This toy poodle doesn’t like the cold snow, just like her mama. Don’t worry, I carried her the rest of the way.”

TikTok/@urbanmomlyfe

Here’s the video.

@urbanmomlyfe

Cute Puppy Moments: This toy poodle doesn’t like the cold snow, just like her mama🥰 (don’t worry, I carried her the rest of the way) #cutepuppy #puppylove #dogsoftiktok #fyp #puppyfun

♬ Animal baby – 上野燿

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this viewer was impressed.

Well, she’s particular about her footwear, that’s for sure…

