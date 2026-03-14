A Driver Got Angry With A Parking Garage Worker, And They Made Her Look Clueless By Showing Her How Easy It Was To Exit The Garage

As the saying goes…

Common sense isn’t too common!

And if you work in any kind of job where you need to deal with the general public, you’re gonna run into your fair share of annoying people.

A parking garage worker talked about how they dealt with a driver who clearly wasn’t having a very good day.

Read on and get all the details below.

Tales from the Parking Lot: The elevator option. “I work at a parking facility. Nothing’s going on today so I get to hang out indoors and wait for people to ask for help if needed. But sometimes we get one or two people who just don’t understand how things work. I’m sitting at my desk and my phone rings, it’s the elevator people. I assume somebody’s stuck because of the cold so I go ahead and answer it. Me: Please tell me the elevators aren’t busted. Elevator Tech: Nope, all good. But you have a customer lost in your garage and she can’t get out. Me: Er.. So she called you guys? ET: Yeah, have fun!

Doh!

So I toss my hoodie on and look outside, nobody at this gate. Walk towards the back, nobody here either. I walk downstairs, there’s a car parked in the lane and an woman is frantic on her phone. As I’m walking up I hear this: Lady: Oh, never mind! Someones coming, sorry no need to send the police. What the hell? Me: Uh.. Are you o– Her: Jesus! I’ve been here for almost a half hour waiting for you idiots to open this gate!! Me: Ok, well I– Her: I paid, I put the ticket in and the gate closed! Riiight.. Doubt it. Me: Ma’am, how long did you sit here before the gate closed? Her: huffs I put my ticket in, then I answered my phone and the gate closed. Bingo!

LOL.

Me: Ma’am, Theres a fifteen minute delay on the gate. It takes 15 minutes from the time you insert your ticket, for the gate to close automatically. Her: DO I LOOK LIKE AN IDIOT!? (Yes.) I ANSWERED MY PHONE AND— Me: Ma’am, how did you get ahold of the elevator people? Her: I couldn’t find anyone so I hit the emergency button in there! Me: Why didn’t you hit the help button on the machine? Her: What help button!? I sarcastically take my index finger like I was showing a child something then I then hit the button, and walk away. She’s shouting from her car: “Where the hell do you think you’re going!?” I shout back as the machine dials my phone and say “Waaaait for it!” to which I answer, dial the code to open the gate. Magic! She shouts back that I am a jerk and I’ll be fired tomorrow. Good times!”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person made a sarcastic comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Some people just shouldn’t be allowed in public…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.