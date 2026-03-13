March 13, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Golden Retriever Was Excited To Meet A Litter Of Puppies

by Matthew Gilligan

Golden Retrievers are well known for their wonderful personalities and their capacity to love all creatures, big and small.

And the video you’re about to see does absolutely nothing to dispel those stereotypes!

A viral TikTok video showed how a Golden Retriever reacted when he got to meet a litter of puppies.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwback to when Parker finally let a desperate baby Ziggy meet her babies.”

The mom, Parker, laid on the ground and nursed her puppies.

Ziggy played with one of the puppies and sniffed it and licked it.

The video’s caption reads, “So excited he could barely control himself.”

Check out the video.

So excited he could barely control himself 😂♥️

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person noticed something…

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This pup was over the moon to meet these pups!

