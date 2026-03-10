A Grocery Store Worker Almost Got Run Over In A Parking Lot, And The Driver Blamed It On Them And Tried To Get Them Fired

We’ve all been in situations before when someone did something wrong…and then they tried to turn it around on us.

It’s incredibly frustrating!

A grocery store worker shared what happened when a crazy driver had the nerve to try to turn the tables on them after a close call.

Read on and learn about what happened.

I work in a grocery store and was almost run over in the parking lot. “The lady driving the car comes marching into the store and starts yelling at me for getting angry at her.

What?!?!

When I tell her that she almost ran over me and several customers she responds with “the customer is always right” and “I’m gonna get your manager and get you fired.” Manager politely takes me aside to talk to me privately and tells me I am not in trouble and that he had to go through a similar situation earlier that day.

People are strange…

Seriously though. what the hell is wrong with some people that they actually believe that they can nearly run down a worker with their car and not get in any trouble for it. for it because they are paying some minuscule money for groceries?”

In this instance, the customer was definitely NOT RIGHT.

