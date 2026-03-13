A Grocery Store Worker Was Accosted In A Parking Lot By An Angry Customer, But He Refused To Give Up His Parking Spot

Some people have specific parking spots that they think belong to them for some reason.

And when it comes to public parking lots, we all know that’s a bunch of hogwash!

In today’s story, a grocery store employee got into it with a man who wanted a certain parking spot, come hell or high water.

Read on and find out what happened.

“Get out of MY parking spot!” “A few months ago I got a job as a front service clerk for [GROCERY STORE]. Essentially what that entails is pretty much bagging customers stuff, getting carts from the parking (and mentally swearing out the people who can’t be bothered to put said carts in the collection corrals that are put out there), cashiering, so on and so forth. It’s not the best job in the world, but it makes ends meet for college payments so that’s something.

They have a set routine.

Anyway, over the course of my career, both at this store and the ones before it, I’ve made it a habit to arrive to work at least fifteen minutes before the start of my shift. It’s the result of a combination of paranoia of being late for work and getting in trouble (even though my direct superiors are often very chill about it, within reason), and the logical deduction of it being better to be early than it is to be late. So yesterday I arrive at my store around twenty minutes before the start of my shift. Okay, awesome! I’m not going to be late today. So while I settle park my car, relax, and play some music on the radio before I have to go and clock in. All is good in the world for about ten minutes, until I hear someone tapping on the side-view window. Unfortunately I made the mistake of rolling said window down instead of ignoring in the hopes he’d leave me alone.

This was going to be interesting…

So this wonderful exchange occurs… Me – M, Angry Old Man – OM M: Can I help yo- OM: Get out of my parking spot. I’m sorry, what? Did I hear than correctly? M: Uh, what? OM: You work here, right? M: Yes.

This guy was delightful!

OM: So that means you have to help your customers, right? So you can help me by getting the out of that parking spot. You’ve been just sitting here hogging a good parking spot while I’ve been looking for a place to park you lazy punk! At this point I’m just in silent awe and confusion at the audacity of this guy. Awe at the fact that he had the gall to demand me to move my car, and confusion at the fact that he’s been looking for a place to park when the lot is pretty much empty and my car is parked all the way at the end of the lot, so it’s not exactly as good of a parking spot as he might think. Some clarification might be needed on that last bit. You see, as I and pretty much anyone who’s worked retail can attest, management usually requires that employees park at the end of the lot so customers don’t have to. Customer convenience and all that stuff. Nothing really unexpected and not really a problem in my eyes. M: Uh, sir? There are plenty of parking spaces that are closer to the store. Why don’t you try tho-

Wow…

OM: I don’t care about those ones! I want this one! This one has all the shade! Oh, okay. Now I see what has this guys panties in a twist. For the record, I’m in Florida. As anyone can attest to, during the summer months it’s pretty brutal down here. The humidity is outrageous on account of the frequent afternoon showers and being part of the Sunbelt doesn’t help any. And to top it off, leaving your car off for even five minutes is enough to turn it into a sauna. When I got to work I saw a spot at the end of the lot right under a tree. So like any sane person I jumped on the opportunity and put my car there so I wouldn’t have deal with said sauna-mobile when I got off work. I guess this guy didn’t like that and wanted the shade too. Well your out of luck, pal! I’m not going to even bother putting on my Customer Service™ persona. I’m not technically in work yet, and if he goes to complain to my managers he won’t have a leg to stand on, given that I’m following the rules when it comes to where and where I’m not allowed to park and he’s just being ridiculous.

Sorry, nope!

M: I’m not moving. OM: WHAT! M: You heard me. I got here first and I’m not moving for you. OM: I’M GOING TO HAVE YOU FIRED IF YOU DON’T MOVE RIGHT NOW! M: You do that. And with that I put my window up and pretty much signal to him that I’m done with this conversation. He sputtered in rage for a few moments before he gave up and stormed into the store in a silent rage. Some people, am I right?”

There was no way he was gonna move his car for this jerk!

