A Group Of Homeowners Were Told They Couldn’t Demolish The Houses On Their Property, So They Came Up With A Clever Solution To Be Able To Complete Their Projects

There’s nothing like banding together as a community to show the folks in charge that the rules and regulations that are in place are, well, pretty dumb.

Today’s story concerns a group of homeowners who wanted to tear down their homes, but they had to get creative to navigate some rules.

We Can’t Demolish the Whole House? Noted. “This is not my malicious compliance but one that I’ve just learned happened at the hands of the housing developers in the next town over. A bunch of people wanted to demolish their old, creaky houses and build anew on the properties because, well, old and creaky. Unfortunately, according to some archaic building laws that are crucial in rare circumstances and a hindrance otherwise, the developers were not allowed to demolish these houses without being sued into oblivion.

They had to get clever to figure this out.

They got around this law by taking down all but one wall of each house and building around it, because as long as one wall was still standing, the project counted as a renovation and not a teardown.”

This is some impressive malicious compliance!

