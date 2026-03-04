March 4, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Homeowner Was Surprised To Find An Owl In Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

owl in a house

Well, this is quite a sight to behold!

A woman took to TikTok and showed viewers why she got such a huge surprise when her husband told her there was a bird in their house.

person walking through house

The video shows the woman walking upstairs in her house.

The text overlay reads, “When your husband calls to say there’s a bird in the house, this is not exactly what I pictured.”

person walking through house

The TikTokker walked into her bedroom…

And there was a HUGE owl on her bedpost.

Wow!

owl in a house

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

How did that huge bird get in there?!?!

