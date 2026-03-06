A Homeowner’s Neighbor Put A Fence On His Property Without Permission, So He Made Her Move It Back Over To Her Yard

We all know that it’s never a good idea to make assumptions about property lines.

Because, if you make the wrong move, you could potentially find yourself in a quarrel with your neighbors.

It’s better to be safe than sorry, you know what I’m saying?

In this story, a person talked about the beef they’re having with their neighbor, who did something without his permission.

Get all the details below.

AITA for having our neighbor move their fence off our property? “A neighbor hired a contractor to build a wood privacy fence. I came home after the posts were set and immediately suspected the fence posts were on my property. We live in brand new homes and so I asked her to meet me outside with her survey. I had already staked out the property line, and it was clear to see the posts were on my property.

Huh?

Before I could say a word, she said ‘you can’t tell where to put a fence with a survey’ which astounded me and left me shaking my head. After a few minutes of trying to explain that a survey is absolutely the way to determine where your fence should be, she threw her hands up and said ‘my contractor has my survey’ and walked back in the house. The next week, the contractor continued to finish the fence without moving anything. We emailed her and called her and she ghosted us.

I paid $900 to have a surveyor do a site visit and write a report that clearly showed the fence was on our property.

It was time for action.

We sent that to her from our lawyer and she finally responded ‘there must be some mistake’. Only after more legal threats did she get her contractor back to move it off our property. Meanwhile she trash talked us to everyone she could and labeled us bullies and has half our new neighborhood believing her. She won’t talk to us, which is actually fine by us, but it really makes us mad knowing she has created this negative impression about us.

They think they did the right thing.

I should mention that our lots are pretty small and we had a very large backyard project done this summer and the fence was taking up valuable real estate that we needed to fit our plunge pool in. We tried to deal with this in a polite neighborly way and she forced us to bring in our lawyer. AITA?”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

You always have to play it safe when it comes to property lines!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.