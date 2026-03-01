A Homeowner’s Neighbor Wouldn’t Pay To Have A Tree From Their Property Removed After It Fell On Her House, So She Told The Crew To Put It Back In His Yard

Some people just have to make things much, much harder than they need to be.

And, for some people, that goes for just about every interaction they have in life.

Doesn’t that sound exhausting?

Well, in this story, a homeowner tried to offer their neighbor an easy deal to remove a tree, but they had to fight tooth and nail.

Let’s take a look!

Don’t wanna help us pay to get your tree off of our house? Well, you can pay to get it taken away. “This happened a little over 6 years ago I live in the northeast, and Hurricane Sandy hit my area pretty hard. We got lucky in that we didn’t have a lot of damage to our house itself. Our fences were destroyed and that was pretty much it…

There was one BIG problem.

Except, a 50-60 ft pine tree from our crotchety neighbors’ property fell on top of our house. There was no structural damage luckily, but the tree was huge and definitely got in the way enough to make getting in and out of the house inconvenient. Our homeowner’s insurance would pay to move the tree off of our house and into the neighbors’ yard (since the tree was theirs) , but the neighbors would have to pay out of pocket to actually have the tree disposed of. The tree removal service that our insurance sent us told us it would only cost an extra $200 to have the tree disposed of (as opposed to the usual $600) because they would already be on site. So my mom, out of the kindness of her heart, called our neighbor to ask if he would be willing to pay us that $200 (since, again, the tree belonged to them) plus an extra $100 or so to help with the insurance deductible, effectively saving them 300 smackeroos.

Uh oh…

Before even considering how this arrangement would benefit them, the husband berated my mom for begging them for money to deal with a problem that wasn’t theirs to deal with. Mama bear took this in stride and didn’t even to try to change his mind. After all, she didn’t have to pay to get the tree disposed of because either way it was going to be removed from our house, so she just told the tree service to lay the tree in the neighbors’ yard for them to deal with.

LOL.

We got an angry phone call the next day asking why we didn’t have the tree taken away, and my mom told the neighbor that he had the opportunity to save $300 but he didn’t want it, so they ended up having to pay $600 to get another crew to come back out to the house and take the tree out of there. It’s also worth noting that the tree destroyed the fence between our two properties which belonged to the neighbors. The original fence was short and really only served to mark the property line, but after this fiasco, they put up a solid 7′ fence, I guess because being able to see into our yard reminded them of the money they could have saved.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This is another reminder to always be kind and respectful to your neighbors!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.