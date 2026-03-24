A Host Got Tired Of How The Friends They Had Over Treated Them, So They Flipped Out On Them

We’ve all been in situation where people we thought were our friends turned out to be total JERKS.

It can be a painful lesson to learn, but it’s better to find that out sooner than later, right?

In this story, a person explained why they got upset when two of their “friends” decided to give them the cold shoulder.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for lashing out at my houseguests? “I’ve got a couple friends that I like to hang out and play games with. Let’s call them Derek and Trevor. Derek is a friend that I’ve known for a long time (we were in the same drama club during high school). Trevor’s a friend from work, he’s quite quiet but we get on well. I’ve had them both around separately at my house and we do the same activities with my roommate, let’s call her Roxie. Then I had a bit of a brainwave: what if I invited Derek AND Trevor on the same day? Daring, I know. I asked Derek and Trevor if they’d like to come over, hang out and meet each other and they both agreed. So I put them both in the same group chat with me and Roxie and we planned something for the weekend. Roxie tends to work weekends but said that she’d like to join us once she was done with work.

Sounds like a plan!

The expectation was that Derek and Trevor would come round, make some polite conversation, maybe it’d be a bit awkward, but we’d be sowing the seeds of a potential friendship and maybe this’d become a recurring thing that we’d all do together. That wasn’t what happened. When they both came over, they clicked almost immediately, which is completely fine under normal circumstances but they completely iced me out.

Hmmm…

I kept trying to get involved but they (mostly Derek), continued to talk over me, then they went to a different room to play Uno between the two of them. I left to go make us some lunch and snacks. Pretty much the only time they acknowledged me was when they said “thanks” when I gave them the food, then they returned to what they were doing. At one point, I nipped to the bathroom and was gone for maybe 10 minutes before I returned and found them both gone. I called Derek and he said he took Trevor to show him some spot in the nearby park where we hang out sometimes.

How rude!

I was in disbelief. I felt like they had zero respect for their host. I briefly considered refusing to let them back in and opting to just chill alone in my room instead, until I realized they had both left their stuff in my house so I couldn’t do that. When they returned, I asked, with barely disguised anger, if they had fun. Derek, with a big smile on his face, said yeah, and that maybe they should hang out there next time. The two of them returned to their spot to chat and play more games while I did chores and random stuff to pass the time. Half an hour later, Roxie returned home from work. Before she could even close the door, Derek yelled her name and asked if she wanted to join.

They lost it.

This was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I almost immediately snapped back, “are you freaking kidding me?!” Derek relied with a “what?” I said “I’ve been here all this time!” Derek said “yeah, and?” At that point I just gave up. I stormed up the stairs, turned to Roxie and said “when YOUR party’s over, will you see our guests out?” I felt bad for saying that to Roxie as I thought I accidentally implied she was at fault. AITA for lashing out the way I did?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said they’re NTA.

But this reader said they’re to blame.

They had enough of dealing with these incredibly rude “friends.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.