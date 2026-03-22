A Lawyer Was Rude To An Intern About A Property Information Request, So They Made Her Wait For Hours For Help

Let this story be a reminder to you about how important it is to treat people with respect…

Especially people who are there to assist you with customer service responsibilities.

In this story, an intern shared what he did when a pushy lawyer decided she didn’t have to treat him well…and it backfired on her.

Get all the details below.

3 hours it is. “I’m from Brazil, I’m studying law here, and I have almost 3 years of internship in the town hall. The department I worked at was exclusively for autonomous workers like lawyers, engineers, architects, realtors, etc. It was just me and my boss, even though we should have 4 people. I was responsible for making those workers a series of documents related to properties they were working on for whatever reason. If you had registered your personal information with us, you could ask for those documents via email – some where send, some had to be picked up personally. If you didn’t register your information beforehand, you had to go in person to ask for anything you needed and then wait or come back later, depending on what it was.

This lady…

Enter the impatient lawyer. At the moment she came in my boss had left for lunch so I was alone. She needed information on the debts of a property and the personal information of the owner. When she came in, I was finishing a document and there where 2 people before her. She didn’t care and just threw her stuff at the counter and started talking. Not even good morning, excuse me or anything. I politely interrupted her, told I was just finishing something and that she had to wait until I got to the 2 people before her and told that she could either wait or come back in about 20 minutes. She tried to argue and said that what she needed was really fast and asked if I couldn’t just do it for her because se was in a hurry in a rude demanding tone. I explained it all over again using different words. She huffed and left. About 30 minutes later my boss came back, there was no one at the counter so I was taking the email requests. He asked me how everything was and as we talked, a court clerk came in with some contracts for us, which we had to check, sign, generate the tributes/taxes of the transaction and return to the court clerk until 2 pm because they had to pay the taxes on the bank, that closed at 4 pm. Usually they came in around 10 am so we could have time, but that day they couldn’t make it until 1 pm.

She’s baaaaaaaack.

As my boss was checking the documents, I continued on the email and the lawyer from before came back. I noticed someone stopped on the counter but didn’t look at who it was, just continued typing, as I was finishing answering an email and said: “good afternoon, I will be”… I was going to say I will be with you in a minute and she interrupted me with the same tone from before, just louder, and asked “CAN YOU TAKE ME NOW???” I looked at her, smiled politely as if she wasn’t rude and said “in a minute”. If I was by myself I would’ve just drop the email and see what she wanted just to get rid of her and our of pressure but my boss didn’t liked me being a pushover and always lectured me when I was, so thank God he was there. I took me about 20 seconds to finish and when I opened my mouth to speak to her she asked why he couldn’t take her request. I told I was already finished and he was busy with something he had to turn in a hour. She rolled her eyes and started telling me what she wanted.

He tried to tell her…

The kind of document she asked for was sent via email and would take me about 15 minutes. I tried to explain that she could ask for those things via email instead of going in person: ME: Instead of coming here to request those, you can just — and she interrupts me L: can you just get it done already? I was getting impatient and looked at my boss who had stopped what he was doing to pay attention. ME: ok, so I just need an email to send those. L: What do you mean? You made me wait an hour to say you won’t give the documents to me printed? ME: we aren’t allowed to print those here because it’s the most asked document and usually is just for speculations. I’ll send them to you — And she interrupts me again, this time looking at her phone: L: Well I’m seeing here the legal time for sending documents via email is 3 hours, so I’ll be waiting. And just left. It was going to take me 15 minutes, maybe less, but since she was rude as hell I waited 3 whole hours. When I send the documents it wasn’t even useful for the day anymore because everything was closing at 4 PM. But you get what you ask for.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This lady definitely needed to be put in her place!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.