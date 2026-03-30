A Mom Told Her Boyfriend That He Needs To Figure Out How To Spend Quality Time With His Children, And He Didn’t Appreciate Her Advice

It can be hard to keep kids entertained a lot of the time.

Those little ones are restless and their minds can wander in a split second.

In today’s story, a single mom talked about how she’s having some issues with her boyfriend because he doesn’t seem to know how to spend quality time with his children.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for telling my single-dad boyfriend he needs to find ways to enjoy time with his kids? “I (25f) recently started dating a guy (30m) I’ve been friends with for 2 years now, although the relationship part here is irrelevant, I think. We’re both single parents, I have a 2 year old that I have full custody of since birth, he’s recently divorced with kids aged 4 and 6 and he has them two days a week and every other weekend. We both work full time and study. Lately he said he’s been feeling down, that work and lack of free time and all the commuting are getting to him. I did offer some emotional support, but it’s been going on for a while now and I’m the kind of person who automatically offers solutions when I see a problem.

She gave him some advice.

Yesterday we had a conversation about what he might need, and I insisted that I think he needs to find ways to spend time with his kids that involve things he will also enjoy, and I gave some examples of things I do with mine: we go on a bike ride to the beach and get some pizza, we pack a picnic and go to the park to feed ducks, we build lego and read books, make cookies etc. At a certain point he become annoyed and said that it sounds like I’m implying that all his problems stem from things we could easily fix with his attitude (which, I kinda of do, that’s my general approach to life), and that’s not what he needs right now.

He didn’t appreciate this.

He said that I don’t get it, because his situation is different, since he has two kids and they’re older and of different ages so it’s more complex, and he doesn’t live in a big city like I do so there’s less stuff to do, he doesn’t enjoy what they do, and what’s exhausting him is the constant responsibility etc etc. In retrospect, I see that I could’ve come off as a little pushy and judgmental, I did immediately apologize for that and said that I didn’t mean it as criticism and only wanted to offer a solution and I’ll stop if he doesn’t want me to. It was late and bedtime for kids so we ended the call there but I’ve been sitting with it since and I still feel like I’m right and his reaction was unwarranted. I also feel like telling me I “don’t get it” when he has a “2 days a week + every other weekend” custody, while I’ve literally been with my child alone 24/7 (daycare aside) since the day he was born, and have had 0 evenings and weekends to myself, was a bit infuriating and I’m starting to think he’s the one who doesn’t get it. AITA and really not seeing his side of things here?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This guy has some pretty big issues to work out.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.