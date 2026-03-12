A Niece Got An Unexpected Inheritance From Her Late Uncle, And She Doesn’t Want To Share The Money With Any Of Her Family Members

It’s amazing how some people think they’re entitled to inheritance money…when they’ve done NOTHING to stay on the good side of the person who is leaving the cash to their loved ones.

AITA For Not Sharing My Inheritance With My Cousin That Her “Father” Left Me? “I (32f) used to have this really cool Uncle “Bill.” He and my aunt “Sarah” (55f) started dating when I was 3 and we just had this type of instant bond. I loved this guy and he spoiled me to pieces. It was a constant joke that the only reason he married my aunt was so I’d officially be his niece. He was ecstatic when my aunt Sarah became pregnant because being a dad was something that he always wanted and adored my cousin “Julie” (24f) for the first few years of her life. Then one day while Bill was out of town, I was sleeping over and in the middle of the night I woke up to use the bathroom and heard the back door slam (it had a very distinct sound). I was curious and peeked out the window from the room that I was in that was overlooking the backyard.

Oh, no…

There was a man there talking to my aunt, laughing and hugging before we went away and the way that he left was not circling around to the front where the other cars would be going over the fence and I thought that was weird. I went back to sleep and when I woke up Bill was back and without thinking I mentioned what I saw during breakfast. Sarah tried playing it off but she was weird about it. Unfortunately, that began an avalanche of mess and not only did it come out that Sarah was having an affair and Julie wasn’t his, but my mom and (maternal) grandparents knew and said nothing.

These two went their separate ways.

There was a divorce and while Bill let Sarah have the house he knew she couldn’t afford to maintain it, left the country (he had dual citizenship), and never tried to stay in contact with Julie. It was heartbreaking, I missed Bill and I was sad for my cousin so I became a target for her and Sarah’s anger. In their mind, if I hadn’t of said anything Bill would’ve stayed. I felt so guilty about it for years that I accepted their acts of wrath in silence but when Julie hacked my email to reject my offer of admissions to my dream college and two scholarships, I just couldn’t take it anymore. There was a huge blowout between my mom and Sarah we’ve all been very low contact since. Fast forward 2020 and I happen to see Bill on social media and I shoot him a message. Ironically, I was surprised that he responded and he asked about my life. We would talk for a while after that but never once brought up Julie or Sarah. Bill never married and found out he couldn’t have biological kids and I knew that was tough for him. Unfortunately, Bill has passed away. I went to the funeral in secret just to pay my respects and then went back home.

Wow…

I expected nothing so I was surprised when Bill’s lawyer called and told me that I was left an inheritance. I was surprised and so was Bill’s ex girlfriend because she tracked me down on social media and put me on blast where all of my extended family could see and word got back to Sarah and Julie. They think that I’m a witch and my grandparents want me to split it to keep the peace but I kinda don’t want to given how they treated me. AITA?”

She doesn’t think these people have any right to the money, even if they are family.

