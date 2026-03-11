A Pet Owner Showed How Her Dog And Cat Interrupted Her Bath

Can a person get a second to themselves once in a while?!?!

Well, if you have pets, the answer is usually NO.

A woman named Bri posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when she tried to take a little bit of time for herself and take a bath.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: My relaxing bath.”

Bri’s dog drank some of the bathwater…

And her cat watched while sitting on the toilet.

And then both of the animals just stared at her.

Nobody ever said that cats and dogs were normal!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

If you have pets, privacy can be hard to come by!

