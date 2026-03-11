March 11, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Pet Owner Showed How Her Dog And Cat Interrupted Her Bath

by Matthew Gilligan

dog drinking from a bathtub

TikTok/@_freebread

Can a person get a second to themselves once in a while?!?!

Well, if you have pets, the answer is usually NO.

A woman named Bri posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened when she tried to take a little bit of time for herself and take a bath.

dog drinking out of a bathtub

TikTok/@_freebread

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: My relaxing bath.”

Bri’s dog drank some of the bathwater…

cat staring at its owner

TikTok/@_freebread

And her cat watched while sitting on the toilet.

And then both of the animals just stared at her.

Nobody ever said that cats and dogs were normal!

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@_freebread

Check out the video.

@_freebread

♬ original sound – not bri

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.12.36 PM A Pet Owner Showed How Her Dog And Cat Interrupted Her Bath

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.12.41 PM A Pet Owner Showed How Her Dog And Cat Interrupted Her Bath

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.13.06 PM A Pet Owner Showed How Her Dog And Cat Interrupted Her Bath

If you have pets, privacy can be hard to come by!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter