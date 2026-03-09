March 9, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Pet Owner Was Surprised By What She Found After She Left Her Three Dogs Home Alone

by Matthew Gilligan

If you leave three dogs alone at home, you better expect some shenanigans.

A TikTokker named Erin posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she left her three pooches at home with no supervision.

Erin came home to an absolute mess in her house, complete with torn couch cushions and cushion stuffing all over the place.

Erin’s video then cut to the culprits behind this disaster: three dogs wreaking havoc in her living room!

And that included one of the pups stuck in one of the couch cushions…

Naughty pooches!

Check out the video.

@erin_johno87

#naughtydog #sausagedog #dashhounds #fyp #housedistroyed? #minidachshund

♬ original sound – Merletails

Here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person was surprised.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker knows all about this.

These pups were up to no good!

