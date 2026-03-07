A Potential Home Buyer Wanted To Get A Full Tax Credit When Buying A New Property, So A Loan Worker Raised The Price To Make It Happen

When you work in customer service, chances are you’re gonna have to deal with some unusual situations from time to time.

In this story, a worker got an unexpected request from a customer about a house loan.

Let’s take a look!

You’re calling me, asking to pay more!? “My story takes place back in 2008. It was my second day working at a title company, a job that was completely new to me. It didn’t take any unusual smarts to do this job, but since I was new, some things were still a little confusing. Some of you might remember that at this time the housing market was in a very bad place. In order to spark people’s faith in purchasing homes, we had the first time homebuyer tax credit. Essentially you got a tax credit for 10% of your purchase price, up to $7,500, that acted like a no interest loan. So, you needed to purchase a $75,000 home in order to receive the full $7,500 tax credit.

Things were different back then…

This might not seem like much, but at the time banks had a surplus of foreclosed homes, and in our area it was not uncommon to see houses going for $50,000 that were $200,000 just a few years prior. On to the malicious compliance. It’s day two of my job, and a customer calls in after going over her closing documents. She wants to know why she’s not getting the full $7,500 tax credit. I look it over and let her know that it’s because her sale price is only $62,000 (estimating this number, it was 10 years ago), so she is only entitled to $6,200.

This lady was going to be difficult.

Oh, but she’s demanding to get the full amount, and she knows that her agent and us are just trying to screw her out of the remainder! This is a one time credit, and she doesn’t want to miss out on a dime. In all honesty she wasn’t really that hard to deal with over the phone, from what I can remember, but she also wasn’t going to let this go without getting the full credit. I, being new, am not really sure what to do, and I’m also thinking that maybe I’m missing something here. So, I go get a more experienced processor to assist. I run the scenario by her and ask if I’m missing something. She assures me that I have the information correct. She talks to the customer on the phone for a few minutes…the conversation is amicable, and after she hangs up she informs me that the we have to contact the agents, because the buyer wants to increase her sales price from $62,000 to $75,000 in order to receive the full tax credit.

Well, if that’s what she wants!

I did that, and never heard from the buyer again. She was happy, and the bank that owned the property was happy to make an easy $13,000.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This seems a bit short-sighted, don’t you think…?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.