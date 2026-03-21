March 21, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Remote Worker’s Cat Brought A Toy To Her Door And Wanted To Play. – ‘How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?’

by Matthew Gilligan

cat outside a door

TikTok/@arianne.mich

Working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and if you are a remote worker AND you have pets, this viral TikTok video might look familiar.

A woman named Ari showed viewers what happened when her houseguest wanted to spend time with her while she was busy trying to get ‘er done.

woman opening a door

TikTok/@arianne.mich

Ari was in her home office and she walked to the door and opened it up…

And she was met by a cat staring up at her with a toy.

cat waiting outside a door

TikTok/@arianne.mich

Ari wrote in the text overlay, “I’m working in the office and I just hear Lyla bringing her toy upstairs and patiently waiting to play.”

The caption reads, “How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?”

cat waiting outside a door

TikTok/@arianne.mich

Check out the video.

@arianne.mich

How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages😭❤️ #cattok #kitten #ragdoll #ragdollcat #cutecat

♬ nhạc nền – Nick Poisson

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.16.47 AM A Remote Workers Cat Brought A Toy To Her Door And Wanted To Play. How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.16.56 AM A Remote Workers Cat Brought A Toy To Her Door And Wanted To Play. How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.17.11 AM A Remote Workers Cat Brought A Toy To Her Door And Wanted To Play. How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?

Admit it, this is pretty darn cute.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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