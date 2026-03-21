A Remote Worker’s Cat Brought A Toy To Her Door And Wanted To Play. – ‘How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?’

Working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and if you are a remote worker AND you have pets, this viral TikTok video might look familiar.

A woman named Ari showed viewers what happened when her houseguest wanted to spend time with her while she was busy trying to get ‘er done.

Ari was in her home office and she walked to the door and opened it up…

And she was met by a cat staring up at her with a toy.

Ari wrote in the text overlay, “I’m working in the office and I just hear Lyla bringing her toy upstairs and patiently waiting to play.”

The caption reads, “How am I supposed to work when she just waits there for ages?”

Check out the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Admit it, this is pretty darn cute.

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