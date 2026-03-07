A Renter’s Horrible Property Managers Asked For Recommendations On Facebook, So They Didn’t Hold Back And Gave Them A Review They’ll Never Forget

Some people like to write reviews for businesses on Facebook, and some don’t.

But if a company specifically goes out the way and wants that feedback, people are gonna let loose.

In today’s story, a person talked about what happened after their old management company wanted some honest feedback.

Review us on Facebook! “I rented an apartment from a property management company. The apartment was ok, but the management company was terrible. Basically, they knew exactly what they could get away with legally, and just did the minimum maintenance. So any time we had something to complain about, they said they’d fix it when they got to it, but never did.

Our furnace broke once, and they did fix that… I talked to the guy who fixed it, and it was clear he believed it never would have broken if it was properly maintained. When we moved out, they wouldn’t return the deposit until we threatened to sue them (twice: the first time, they offered us a partial amount back, so we threatened again, and were ready to go through with it – we were smart enough to have documented the apartment’s condition, and could easily prove them wrong.) A year or so later, I got what was clearly a mass e-mail from the company.

They had recently setup a Facebook page, and were asking their current and former customers to please review them. I happily obliged, writing in full detail everything they did wrong. My roommates did the same. Out of curiosity, I checked back a week later, and found they had deleted all reviews, and locked their page from receiving reviews or comments. I’m pretty sure we weren’t the only ones who provided an honest review.”

Bad landlords always need to be called out!

