A Rude Driver Stole A Man’s Parking Spot At Target, So He Stole A Video Game Out Of His Cart In The Store

If you ever steal someone’s spot in a parking lot, you better expect to some blowback.

Because that’s a TOTAL JERK move!

A man wrote the story below and told folks how he reacted when a rude driver decided it was okay to steal the parking spot he’d been working on.

Read on and find out what happened!

Have fun without your video game. “Last night my wife and I went to Target for a few grocery items. As I was driving down the first aisle of the parking lot I saw people getting into a car so I flicked my turn signal on to park in their spot once they’d vacated it. As I was waiting, a Chrysler 300 came up behind me, waited for ten seconds or so and then honked, and sped around me. The parked car started to leave but turned towards me so I had to wait for it to get out of my way before I could take its spot.

What a jerk!

As that was happening, the 300 quickly reversed back down the aisle, and as I was turning into the spot he gave it some more gas and it backed into it before I could. The driver just glared at me and the chick in the passenger seat was looking at us and laughed. I was annoyed but just went to the next aisle in the lot, but then as my wife and I were walking into the store I saw the driver and his girl getting out of the the 300, plus another guy and girl getting out of the back. We all ended up walking into Target at the same time. I didn’t say anything to them, it wasn’t worth it, but I was able to cut him off before he could get a cart and I took my sweet time unhooking mine before he could get his. That is petty revenge but it’s not the petty revenge I’m here to write about. Read on… After getting our cart, my wife and I headed past the registers and pharmacy section towards Grocery to pick up what we needed and it registered in my mind that they had headed down the other direction, down the race track past the women’s clothing and towards the back of the store. At this point I thought that would be the end of our interactions, but 10, 15 minutes later, whatever it was, my wife and I rounded a corner to go down the chip aisle, and we came across the same group of four people. We picked up what we needed and continued down the aisle to go to the next one, where we happened upon their cart which they’d left unattended by the end cap while they all went down the chip aisle. I noticed that in their basket amongst their items was a video game in one of the plastic security cases and a few Valentines chocolates and candies.

I’ll take that!

I made the snap decision to grab their game and one of the bags of chocolate and just rustled their basket up a little so that if they looked, they’d just think they were covered by their other items. If they did notice, they’d be a little confused and would have to go and get another copy of the game and another bag of chocolate, which would be frustrating for them. And if they didn’t notice, well, that would be even better. Ha! My wife and I continued to do our shopping for another 5 minutes or so, we passed them all two more times, and when we arrived at the registers we saw they were first in line for self checkout. None of them had separated from each other to run back to electronics for another game, so either they’d not noticed yet or they had and decided not to bother. I watched them to see if they noticed while they were ringing their items up, but they didn’t!

See ya later!

One of them tapped their phone to pay, they bagged their items and walked out. By the time we had paid and bagged and exited, their car was gone. I hope they got home and realized after they’d unpacked everything, ordered pizza or whatever, opened some beers and sat down to play their game, that none of them actually had it and their night was ruined. That’ll teach you for taking my parking spot! LOL.”

Never underestimate the power of petty revenge from a person who had a parking space stolen from them.

