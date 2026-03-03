March 3, 2026 at 4:49 pm

A Sleepy Dog Followed Her Owner To The Bathroom In The Middle Of The Night

by Matthew Gilligan

dog by a bathroom door

TikTok/@lilmissmaple_

Most dogs never like to leave their owners’ sides…

Even if that means following them to the bathroom.

A TikTokker posted a video that showed how their dog Maple couldn’t NOT be by their side at all times.

dog by a bathroom door

TikTok/@lilmissmaple_

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You get up in the middle of the night to go potty, but your sleepy velcro dog has to come with you.”

And this dog did not look too happy about it…

dog by a bathroom door

TikTok/@lilmissmaple_

Check out the look on the pooch’s face!

The video’s caption reads, “What’s taking you so long?”

dog by a bathroom door

TikTok/@lilmissmaple_

Check out the video.

@lilmissmaple_

What’s taking you so long??

♬ Monkeyshine NO PERC-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke the truth.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.19.21 AM A Sleepy Dog Followed Her Owner To The Bathroom In The Middle Of The Night

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.19.32 AM A Sleepy Dog Followed Her Owner To The Bathroom In The Middle Of The Night

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.19.46 AM A Sleepy Dog Followed Her Owner To The Bathroom In The Middle Of The Night

This dog might have some attachment issues…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter