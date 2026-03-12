A Son’s Father Wants Him To Split The Money From A House He Inherited, But His Grandmother’s Will Says The Whole Thing Belongs To Him

Family dynamics can be thrown into chaos in a hurry when an inheritance gets doled out and not everyone is happy about it.

In this story, a man is having some conflict with his father because the old man isn’t too happy about how things were divided up.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

AITA for wanting my inheritance money? “I (26 m) was left a house from my Grandmother in her will when she passed. On reading the will my dad (57) had an incredibly bad reaction to me being given the house, in ways of shouting and crying despite being given a nice sum of money within the will. This was in 2022 when we read the will and I felt I had to offer him some money from my house because he made me feel horrible. Since then he has decided that if the house sells for £400,000 he is going to take £200,000 from it.

Yikes…

I have had no say in that it’s just expected. He also decided he wanted to join our names on the will, this has not been done. He is the executor of the will and I have not received the house yet. I am now 26 and wanting to buy my own house (the house I’ve been left isn’t something I want) and I’ve recently proposed to my boyfriend, who said yes.

He doesn’t want to go along with this agreement.

I am at the point where I want to say no to giving him £200,000, I’m willing to give a good sum to him to help him with the necessities but £200,000 is too much to part from. I need the money to put a deposit down and pay for several things, whereas he wants it for a pension. I am at a complete loss now because if I try to speak up I get regarded as a horrible son and he makes me feel guilty for wanting to set my own life up.

Now he’s conflicted about what to do.

AITA for wanting my inheritance but also willing and generously giving him some money to help despite being branded unhelpful and made to feel worthless? I just need some advice on how to go about it. I know if I talk to him he will get very angry and childish to me wanting a bit more of my money. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This guy’s dad sounds straight-up GREEDY.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.