A Warehouse Manager Told Workers They Couldn’t Eat The Company’s Chips On Company Property, So They Started Eating Chips Made By Their Competitors

If managers decide to implement rules that workers think are unfair, chances are it’s going to backfire on them spectacularly.

In today’s story, a warehouse worker revealed what happened when a manager laid down the lay about something that didn’t affect business at all…and the employees rebelled.

Let’s take a look!

A story about chips. “A long time ago I worked weekends in a warehouse that received chips in bulk (think like one truck shows up all one flavor) where workers loaded up other trucks with the orders going to individual stores. So think of pallets of chips in boxes stacked 30 feet up and trucks in docks being loaded up with a mix of chips of all flavors going out to convenience stores and grocery stores. Our job as “pickers” is to push around a large cart and pick boxes of chips of all flavors as we go around the warehouse. Then we load out the order into the truck and go to the next order and so on.

Free food!

When we dropped a box and a bag burst open, well we would eat it. There would always be at least a couple open bags we could munch on at the warehouse. I only worked weekends. During the week, a lot of things would happen and I would only find out about changes the next weekend.

Huh?

One weekend I show up and we are not allowed to eat chips anymore! Apparently a new manager was hired and he was on a power trip and told the guys “the next person I see eating our chips will be fired for theft of company property.” This seemed to me to be a little ridiculous as they would also make us compact hundreds of cases of chips when they came to be too close to their expiry date (like less than 6 weeks). There was a lot of waste so for them to get on our case for eating a measly bag of chips was a little infuriating. Anyway I don’t need to tell you that the guys were mad about this and morale was low that weekend. Next weekend I come back in. The guys let me know that the manager is in a super bad mood. The workers devised a plan to get back at the manager.

LOL.

They would buy chips from our main competitor brand and eat that competitors brand of chips as they worked. They argued to management that since it was from another brand, they could not get in trouble for theft as it was 100% certain the chips had been purchased with their own money. Now the management of the warehouse was appalled by the fact that we were all munching on the competition’s goods but there was nothing they could do about it. It took a few weeks for this situation to get resolved but the way they “fixed it” in the end is that the managers would put a sticker on some bags for us to eat. In the end we would be allowed to munch on the company products once the bags had been “approved” to be eaten by management. So then it was not considered theft anymore and we were able to resume eating from the company stock.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this individual also shared a story.

This was some hilarious malicious compliance!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.