A Woman Got A Sweet Note From Her Brother When He Came Back Home After Living 5 Hours Away

by Matthew Gilligan

Sibling relationships can be wonderful!

You fight, you make up, you fight again, and then, at the end of the day, you resolve things once again, and then it’s all good!

And, even if you don’t want to admit it, you do miss your siblings when they’re not around.

A woman showed TikTok viewers the note her brother left her after she returned home after living a long distance away from her family for a while.

The sign her brother wrote and attached to a door reads, “Wake me up if you’re here and I’m asleep. (Very happy to see u).”

The text overlay reads, “Yes, my standards are low because this is what my brother did after I got home from living 5 hours away and not seeing him for a month.”

In the caption, she wrote, “My baby brother.”

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user shared a story.

Siblings will be siblings!

