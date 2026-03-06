March 6, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Woman Showed People The Moment That Her Fiancée’s Cat Finally Warmed Up To Her

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a cat

TikTok/@liandteddy

No doubt about it, a lot of cats take A VERY LONG TIME to warm up to certain humans.

But once you break through that barrier, you’re good to go!

A woman named Li posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her relationship with her fiancée’s cat, Mrs. Pickles, finally turned from ice cold to heartwarming.

woman with a cat

TikTok/@liandteddy

The video’s text overlay reads, “My fiancée stole this cat after he witnessed her owner kick her in the head a few years ago. She’s tolerated me and never bit or scratched me bit something over the past few weeks has told me she wants a mommy too.”

Li told viewers, “My fiancée’s cat has never laid in between my legs before, and it looks like she’s ready to put her head down. You can hear her purring.”

woman with a cat

TikTok/@liandteddy

Eventually, the cat curled up next to Li.

She said, “I feel so honored” and she gave Mrs. Pickles some pets.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “You can see her actively debating whether or not to trust me prior to getting comfortable.”

woman with a cat

TikTok/@liandteddy

Check out the video.

@liandteddy

You can see her actively debating whether or not to trust me prior to getting comfortable😭 #mrspickles #rescuecat #catdad #catsoftiktok

♬ Beautiful Things (Piano Instrumental) – Benson Boone

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Cats eventually come around…sometimes it just takes a few years!

The Sifter