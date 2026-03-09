A Woman’s Close Friend Is Turning 40 And Invited Her For An Out-of-Country Girls’ Trip, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think It’s Appropriate For Her To Travel Alone

Would you go on a trip without your spouse?

A woman is on the fence about whether going on a trip without her husband right after his birthday is okay, especially since he doesn’t want her to go.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for paying to go on a girls trip & not paying for a bday trip for my spouse’s birthday? I 37 female is married to my husband 37 male. Before we had our child, we’d always take trips outside the country on my dime. I didn’t mind because I was always able to put the trips on a payment plan as a way to manage the cost. After having a baby, my finances took a hit, which affected my credit, and we haven’t been able to take any out of the country trips since.

But she has an event she’d like to attend.

One of my closest friends is turning 40 this year in the next few months and her bday is 3 weeks after my husband’s birthday. She has invited me and another close friend on an all girls trip out of the country. I accepted the invitation because I haven’t been anywhere in a while and I can afford paying for myself only.

But her husband disagrees that she needs the time off.

My husband is against me going on the grounds that married women shouldn’t go on girls’ trips and because we haven’t gone anywhere. I told him I’d take off to attend a trip for his bday and I could help with the cost; however, I could not front the entire trip. I’d like to add that I pay 85% of the bills in the home. AITA?

