A Woman’s Friend Got Upset With Her Because She Spent Time With A Guy She’s Interested In Dating

Some people get jealous over the littlest things…

And if you’ve ever found yourself on the receiving end of that jealousy, you know it can be a pretty frustrating place to be.

A woman wrote the story below and explained the situation she’s in the middle of with her friend.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for telling my friend I hung out with her crush? “Me (22F) and my friend (23F) went out recently. While we were out, we met a few guys and she took to one of them and was flirting a lot. I have a boyfriend, so I was just hanging around and excited to make new friends. After that night, we hung out a few more times as a group, but before the next hang she hung out with one of the guys that she liked and I heard all went well! I guess I could’ve been a better wingwoman for them, but I was really enjoying talking with the new friends and she was being a little wishy washy if she wanted me to back off completely or not.

Things are getting a bit complicated…

Me and this guy are getting along really well as friends, we have very similar interests and humor, and when I said I was taken he didn’t treat me any different which was a huge green flag, and again, I was excited to have a new friend! We’ve been texting back and forth and made plans for a hang just the two of us (at an event my friend would’ve been so bored) as platonic friends. That was very clear and established and my friend knows this. After the hang, I texted her that I hung out with him. I was very excited to tell her the gossip of him probably liking her and a few other green flags I discovered.

That didn’t go as planned…

But her response was something along the lines of, I don’t want to hear that you hung out with him and it makes me uncomfortable knowing that I like him. I was honestly taken aback because she knows this is completely platonic, and I was just excited to gossip and hype the relationship up, but now I’m completely overthinking.

What’s the big deal?

I don’t want to lose a friend over this new guy, but also all I did was hang out with a new friend. And again, I’m in a very committed relationship so I’m not looking for anything else. And looking back on the text, I suppose I could have included the important details in the first text, because maybe she thought I was rubbing it in or something, but that’s often not how I gossip. It was just so off putting! AITA for telling my friend I hung out with her crush?”

And here’s how readers responded.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual has mixed feelings…

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person said she’s to blame…kind of…

Well, this certainly didn’t go as planned…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.