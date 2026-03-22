March 22, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Worker At A Vet’s Office Caught A Cat That Jumped Off Of A Cabinet

by Matthew Gilligan

cat jumping off a shelf

TikTok/@completelycatclinic

Cats…you just never know what they’re gonna do next!

A viral video got folks on TikTok that shows how an employee at the Completely Cat Clinic in Omaha, Nebraska reacted when a cat decided to cause some mischief.

cat jumping from a shelt

TikTok/@completelycatclinic

In the video, workers sat at a long desk in an office…

And a cat appeared on top of the cabinets behind them.

The cat then jumped down onto counter, and a startled worker turned around.

cat jumping off a shelf

TikTok/@completelycatclinic

The cat then jumped off the lower counter…

And right into the worker’s arms!

The video’s caption reads, “Just another day at the office.”

cat jumping from a shelf

TikTok/@completelycatclinic

Here’s the video.

@completelycatclinic

Just another day at the office. 😏 #catsoftiktok #vetmed #veterinarymedicine #omaha

♬ original sound – Completely Cat Clinic

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.23.49 AM A Worker At A Vets Office Caught A Cat That Jumped Off Of A Cabinet

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.24.04 AM A Worker At A Vets Office Caught A Cat That Jumped Off Of A Cabinet

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.24.29 AM A Worker At A Vets Office Caught A Cat That Jumped Off Of A Cabinet

Nice catch, sir!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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