A Worker At A Vet’s Office Caught A Cat That Jumped Off Of A Cabinet

Cats…you just never know what they’re gonna do next!

A viral video got folks on TikTok that shows how an employee at the Completely Cat Clinic in Omaha, Nebraska reacted when a cat decided to cause some mischief.

In the video, workers sat at a long desk in an office…

And a cat appeared on top of the cabinets behind them.

The cat then jumped down onto counter, and a startled worker turned around.

The cat then jumped off the lower counter…

And right into the worker’s arms!

The video’s caption reads, “Just another day at the office.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual was impressed.

And this viewer spoke up.

Nice catch, sir!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!