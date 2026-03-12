A Worker Scolded A Grandmother Who Wasn’t Keeping An Eye On A Toddler In A Busy Parking Lot

Some people just aren’t responsible enough to look after children.

Grandma Oblivious. “Today there was a grandma in our parking lot with a toddler out of his stroller. She was standing there texting while the baby walked around. I was getting something out of my car, and I noticed how far away from her the kid was. I called out to her, “Hey! He’s getting away!”

She never looked up from her phone. I got my item out of my car, and the kid was now moving really fast, and another customer was yelling at her. She still never looked up from her phone. I tapped her shoulder. “The baby is too far away!” She finally started after him, still not looking up from her phone.

When she got to him, she scolded him, which made the baby cry and lay down on the ground, very close to the driveway entrance. She continued to tap away on the phone while the baby lay there in a tantrum. I stopped to talk to the other customer; I then spotted the baby walk right into the driveway while Grandma Oblivious was still enraptured by her phone. At this point I stormed over to her; “Ma’am!….Ma’am!… Ma’am!” I finally had to tap her shoulder vigorously, shouting “You have to get out of the driveway! Cars drive in here really fast! This is dangerous!” I got a mild. “Oh… thank you…” in response, but she did finally take the kid back to his stroller, scolding him all the while. I sure wish I could find the baby’s parents to tell them grandma is not a suitable caregiver.”

