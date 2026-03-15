A Worker Was Forced To Clean Walls In A Parking Garage As Punishment, But It Backfired When The Boss Found Out And Thought It Was A Waste Of Time

Some managers out there get a little bit of power and it immediately goes to their heads…

And that’s not good for anyone!

In this story, a maintenance worker talked about how they showed their boss the error of her ways when it came to a misguided assignment.

Let’s take a look!

Scrub the walls of the parking garage with a magic eraser? Ok, see ya in about 6 hours. “This happened about 3 years ago. I was working for a cleaning company in governmental buildings and this is a manager that I and plenty of other people had issues with. One day I went into work like normal everything was fine, my manager needed me to do some extra floors to vacuum. Sure no problem, told her that I didn’t have that many floors to do and could do them after just needed a list of the floors to vacuum. No argument from her just a “I’ll have it for you after” and off to work I went. About 2 hours go by and I’m done my floors, I go to the office to get a list of the floors she needed me to do and turns out she needed me to do them early morning (news to me) and ended up sending someone else and I should have waited.

Well…

Told her she never said it was time sensitive otherwise I would have waited. She rolls her eyes and just repeats the same thing and that I still should have waited but whatever what’s done is done and when I ask her if there was anything else that needed to be done she tells me to grab a bucket, some gloves and some magic erasers and scrub the walls of the parking garage.

Oh, boy…

There’s 5 levels and I knew that it wasn’t part of the contract to clean it plus this was a method she used as a form of “punishment” for “insubordination”. She expected me to have it all done by the end of my shift. I grabbed my stuff and did as told but was only able to clean one level. By the end of my shift I told her along with my supervisor that I was only able to do one level of the parking garage and that I would try and get more done tomorrow. Now my supervisor had no idea that’s where I was since she didn’t tell him and was needed elsewhere for something more important that ended up not being done at all since no one could find me (couldn’t get a radio and signal sucks there so no texts or calls).

This was gonna get ugly.

HE WAS LIVID! He asked everyone to leave and then the very loud argument started. “Why would you send her there!?” “It’s not even part of our contract!” “You were warned about pulling this stuff on employees!” She wasn’t fired (3 strikes and then you’re out kind of thing) but with the two higher ups (regional manager and regional supervisor) there with her the next day was forced to apologize for what she made me do and wasting my time face to face. My only only reply “Thank you for your apology but you didn’t waste my time and money. It’s the company’s time and money that you wasted, now unless there’s something else I’ll get to my floors since I have a busy day of vacuuming.” And I just left. She hadn’t given me trouble since.”

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Some supervisors definitely shouldn’t be in charge of employees…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.