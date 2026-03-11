A Young Man Got An Unexpected Inheritance From His Grandfather, But He Doesn’t Want To Share Any Of The Money With His Aunt

Wills and lawful documents and, unless people agree to change them, folks have to abide by it.

A young man is feeling the pressure after his grandfather left him money…and now his aunt wants some of the action.

Read on and see what you think about this story.

AITA for giving part of my inheritance from my grandpa to my parents, but not my aunt? “My 22M grandpa passed away about a month ago. I’m the only child in my family and my mom has one sister Alicia (late 40s), who has no kids. Without telling us, when he sold his home to move into a retirement home two years ago, he updated his will to change it from dividing things between my mom and aunt, to making me the sole benefactor.

This was a surprise.

This wasn’t expected on my part, I never really thought about inheritance from him at all, assumed it would be split between his kids and maybe hopefully a long way away, I’d inherit from my parents. It’s not “never work” money but its a nice leg up that will let me buy a home without a mortgage if I choose to and just not have to worry so much about finances. His funeral was prepaid for by him but there were a couple legal things to sort out that my mom and aunt paid for but I repaid them out of my inheritance for. I also paid off my mom’s car that she bought a year ago and gave my parents a small sum as well, they’ve always been supportive of me and paid for my college so I figured its the least I could do. They’ve been stressed the last couple years so I wanted to alleviate some of that and give them means to go on a nice vacation. I look at this more as sharing my good fortune vs doling out my grandpa’s money.

Not everyone is happy about this…

Alicia however also thinks I should give her some money. She finds the whole thing unfair and saying she’s being discriminated against for not giving him grandkids. I don’t think thats true because my mom didn’t inherit anything either. I think he just figured his adult kids were fine and wanted to give me a leg up. I don’t really want to give her anything because she’s coming off really rude and entitled about it all. My dad assures me she’s just grieving and wants me to be graceful about it. He doesn’t necessarily think I should have to give her anything but thinks it might be a nice olive branch to give her something. I’ve been considering it, but some of the rude things she’s said make me really not want to, and the money was let to me so I feel like I shouldn’t have to. AITA if I stick to my guns and not, or should I be giving her part of it?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person offered some advice.

Officially, it’s his money, so he can do whatever he pleases with it…

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.