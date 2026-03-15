An Apartment-Dweller Was Told He Couldn’t Work On His Car On The Property, So He Refused To Help Out The Company’s Realtor When She Got A Flat Tire

Some property managers have rules and regulations for their tenants that are flat-out DUMB.

And this guy knows all about it!

Check out how he reacted when he was told he couldn’t work on his car on his building’s property.

Get started now!

Flat tyre? Sorry, I cannot help ya. “I live in an apartment block after moving several times, trying to find houses with garages where I can work on my cars. First house I moved to after my parents house didn’t have a garage so I was a little bummed but it was cheap. Second house had a garage with concrete stairs which shortened the garage so my car wouldn’t fit anyway so I was disappointed again.

Hooray!

Finally moved to this apartment with a garage allocated to me that CAN fit my car, parts, tools etc. It was awesome! Signed paperwork and agreed to strata’s terms which do not mention anything about working on my cars etc. I would regularly work on my cars, mates who would bring their cars and would generally keep to myself, not interrupting anyone. Kids would run around, screaming, playing games etc (which was IN the agreement, no kids playing in common area) but thought nothing of it.

What was this all about…?

Two months into my rent, I get some mail stating to cease ALL work on my cars in common property AND my garage and under no circumstance I can commence any more work on them or any car. I was mad as I did not break any rules yet kids still run around, no problem. So mad now that I cannot do my own maintenance work on my car and one of my cars is dripping oil so I am not allowed to fix it unless it’s away from my house, away from my tools etc. Sorry for long back story, now here’s the malicious compliance. It’s been a month since I’ve worked on my cars, it drives me nuts because I have plans for my garaged beauty (to me) but cannot do work here. I go out to my other car which parks outside and noticed a nice “Realtor” wrapped car with a front tyre which had gone flat. The realtor was the strata manager’s.

This lady started walking towards me and asks, “Could you help me change this tyre please? I don’t have a jack but I do have a spare tyre and I tried looking around for someone to help me”. I looked straight at her and said:

Sorry, no can do!

“I would absolutely love to help in a normal scenario but the thing is, your car is parked in common property, I have been explicitly told by your company to cease ALL work on cars on common property and my garage, so sorry no, I cannot”. She looked puzzled at me and walked away again, possibly looking for someone else to help her. Got in my car and drove away to continue my day. Feeling spiteful but they deserve it for not mentioning it to me before moving in.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader has an idea…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

And another Reddit user had a lot to say.

He was just following the rules!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.