Grocery Store Assistant Manager Tried To Reason With A Customer About Handicapped Parking Spaces, But She Refused To Listen To His Explanation

If you know parking spaces are going to be limited at a business at a certain time of day, it’s best to plan to go at a different time.

It’s as easy as that!

But some people have a knack for complaining and they like to make things as complicated as possible…

In this story, a grocery store worker talked about how they had to deal with an unruly customer who was not listening to what they told her about the store’s parking situation.

Read on and see what you think.

Handicapped Parking: Why have a store here at all? “I worked for a long time for a grocery store chain. This is when I was a lowly assistant manager. On this occasion I was working at store in a downtown area that had been gentrified. The building the store was in used to be something else so its layout was unique. One busy afternoon I got called up front to “help a customer” which was always a code for a complaint.

This was going to be interesting…

I straightened my god awful company tie and headed up front. The customer in question was a conservatively dressed older women (CDOW). CDOW: How many handicapped parking spots do you have? ME: I’m not sure ma’am (looking out the window into the parking lot) about 6 I think. I see there are some empty ones. CDOW: You have eight. Why do you have so many? ME: Well I know we are required to have a certain number but I don’t know what that number is. CDOW: You are required to have 8? ME: I’m not sure. Probably.

Oh, boy…

CDOW: Are you the manager? Why don’t you know? (at this point she wanted me to understand that I was scum of the earth and likely an imposter). Me: (This flipped my switch from “bend over backwards” mode to “say whatever to get this woman out of my face” mode.) I’m an Assistant Manager and it has never come up before. CDOW: I come to this store every day and I spend a lot of money here. I can never find a parking space because your parking lot is too small and you’re wasting all that space on empty handicapped parking spaces. ME: Yes the parking lot is small, but you know this building used to be a major old school department store and so when we turned it into the grocery store the parking lot was already in place. One of the costs of being in such a neat area, I guess.

She just wasn’t getting it…

CDOW: You should have put in more parking. ME: I wish we could have but the building and the current parking lot are bounded on all four sides by city streets. CDOW: If you couldn’t provide me parking you shouldn’t even have a store here (storms off). ME: (under my breath) Well, that would clear up your parking problem…”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual had a lot to say.

And another Reddit user has an idea…

It seems like a lot of folks out there have below-average listening skills, huh?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.