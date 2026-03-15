March 15, 2026 at 6:55 am

An Owner Saw Her Cat Waiting All Night For Her To Come Home On A Pet Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a room

TikTok/@fratboychadwick

If you’ve ever believed that cats aren’t attached to their owners, this viral TikTok video will quickly change your mind.

It comes to us from a woman named Hannah, and she showed viewers how her cat Chad reacted when she didn’t come home one night.

cat in a room

TikTok/@fratboychadwick

The video’s text overlay reads, “I spent the night somewhere else. Chad spent the night waiting for me to come home.”

The pet camera showed Chad in the living room.

The lonely cat sat on a table, then on the floor, and then moved to a kitchen counter.

cat in a room

TikTok/@fratboychadwick

Hannah wrote in the video’s caption, “Broke my heart the entire night watching him on the camera stare at the door waiting for me to come home.”

She also wrote, “I LEFT MY BEDROOM TV AND LIGHT ON! HE USUALLY HANGS IN THERE. I WASN’T EXPECTING HIM TO BE IN THE LIVIN GROOM AT ALL.”

That poor little fella!

cat in a room

TikTok/@fratboychadwick

Check out the video.

@chadsfrat

Broke my heart the entire night watching him on the camera stare at the door waiting for me to come home EDIT : I LEFT MY BEDROOM TV AND LIGHT ON!!! HE USUALLY HANGS IN THERE, I WASNT EXPECTING HIM TO BE IN THE LIVINGROOM AT ALL

♬ Die On This Hill – SIENNA SPIRO

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

Hannah gave viewers some more info about what happened.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.34.11 AM An Owner Saw Her Cat Waiting All Night For Her To Come Home On A Pet Camera

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.34.19 AM An Owner Saw Her Cat Waiting All Night For Her To Come Home On A Pet Camera

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.34.38 AM An Owner Saw Her Cat Waiting All Night For Her To Come Home On A Pet Camera

This poor guy was worried his favorite human was never coming home.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

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